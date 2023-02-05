Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.