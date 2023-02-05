OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

