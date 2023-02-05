OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 73 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $597.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.39 and a 200 day moving average of $520.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

