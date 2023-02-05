OLD National Bancorp IN Has $286,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.