OLD National Bancorp IN Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Garmin were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 201.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after buying an additional 300,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $129.07.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

