OLD National Bancorp IN Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.