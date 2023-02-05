OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 288 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

