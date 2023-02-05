Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

