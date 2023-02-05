Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

