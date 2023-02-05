Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.98

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.98 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.68). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 450.50 ($5.56), with a volume of 95,616 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,110 ($13.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.66 million and a PE ratio of 2,252.50.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.