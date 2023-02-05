P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.02 Million

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $193.11 billion and approximately $3.02 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $74.09 or 0.00316854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Solutions foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P2P Solutions foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

