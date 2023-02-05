Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.