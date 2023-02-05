Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.49 and a 200-day moving average of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.