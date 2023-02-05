Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $403.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %

PH stock opened at $350.00 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $350.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.49 and its 200-day moving average is $286.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.