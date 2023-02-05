Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

