Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

