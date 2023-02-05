Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.
Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %
TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
