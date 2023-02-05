Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %
PII stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.