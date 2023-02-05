Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

PII stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

