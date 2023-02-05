Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE POST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

