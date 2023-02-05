PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of PPL worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Trading Down 2.5 %

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.