Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

