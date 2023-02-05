ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 217.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

