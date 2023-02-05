ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.