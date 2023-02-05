ProShare Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

