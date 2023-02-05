ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

