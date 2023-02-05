ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lumentum by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lumentum by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Lumentum by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.