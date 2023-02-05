Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

