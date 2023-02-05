Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.4 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.