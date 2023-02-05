Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

