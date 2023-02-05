Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 33.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $236.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Medpace

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

