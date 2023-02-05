Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,593 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,690 shares of company stock worth $1,875,091. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

ExlService stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.69.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

