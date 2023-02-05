Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 22,538 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

