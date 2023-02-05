Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $96.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

