Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 338,383 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

