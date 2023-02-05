Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

MHO opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

