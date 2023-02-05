Quantbot Technologies LP Has $231,000 Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

