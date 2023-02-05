Quantbot Technologies LP Has $271,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
