Quantbot Technologies LP Has $283,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 276,976 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

