Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $245,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

