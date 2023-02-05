Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,890 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

