Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 333,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 69.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

