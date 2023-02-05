Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $272,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

