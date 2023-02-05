Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

