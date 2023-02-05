Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,754 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $912.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.