Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,441 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 637.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $15,014,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,035,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,311 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

