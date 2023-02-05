Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,697 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

