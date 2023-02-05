Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,631 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

