Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 26,931 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,931 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

