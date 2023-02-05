Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 87,608 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,608 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Proterra were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proterra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Proterra by 3.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proterra by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,554 shares of company stock worth $553,390. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Stories

