Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,511.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,511.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,465 shares of company stock worth $12,883,920 in the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.